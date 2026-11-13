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Parker’s Kitchen Opens First Florida Location in Yulee, Fla., Serving Customers in the Fast-Growing Metro Jacksonville Market
By Lisa Hay,4 days ago
Parker’s Kitchen — a nationally known convenience store company and food service leader that’s currently celebrating its 50th anniversary — opened its first Florida store in Yulee, Fla., serving the fast-growing metro Jacksonville market. The Parker’s Kitchen location in Yulee, Fla., which is the company’s 118th store, is ideally located at 75970 William Burgess Blvd. near the intersection of I-95 and Hwy. 200.
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