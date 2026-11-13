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Georgia’s New School Superintendent Floats Plan To Scale Back Standardized Testing
By Tee Johnson,3 days ago
Georgia’s new school superintendent faces backlash over push to scale back standardized testing, prompting sharp criticism that accountability is at risk. Georgia’s newly elected State School Superintendent Lydia Powell has received criticism after comments she made on Georgia students’ heavy reliance on standardized testing. Powell, one of...