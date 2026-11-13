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Microsoft reports email services are being 'gradually restored' on 2nd day of Outlook outage
4 days ago
Update (7:25 a.m.): Users are beginning to report restoration of access to Microsoft Outlook, among other products. Microsoft said it is seeing encouraging recovery progress, as services are being "gradually restored." Microsoft Outlook has entered its second day of outages, leaving millions of users without access to the email platform,...