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Between Manchester And Leeds Is A Charming Market Town With Cute Stone Cottages, Indie Shops, And Tasty Bites
By Sam Scott,3 days ago
When the big city becomes overwhelming, an escape to the English countryside is always a good idea. Particularly scenic is the Peak District, with sweeping valleys and woodlands that have inspired poets and writers for centuries. Tucked right against the northern boundary of the Peak District National Park is a market town called Holmfirth, which fans of British television might recognize as the filming location for the BBC's sitcom, "Last of the Summer Wine." With winding lanes framed by sandstone cottages and local boutiques, Holmfirth is a refreshing getaway destination. The town is situated roughly halfway between Manchester and Leeds, both of which are an hour's drive away.