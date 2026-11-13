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Full Menus (With Prices) Revealed for 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays - In Today's Daily Recap for 11/12/2026
By Austin Haughton,3 days ago
The full menus have been revealed for the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The festival runs from November 27 through December 30, 2026. A Figment Holiday Sweater is coming to the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. Six Ravens will debut a limited-edition Coffyn to celebrate Thanksgiving.