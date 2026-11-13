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Progress Residential must disclose full rental costs under $48.5 million settlement
3 days ago
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita recently announced a $48.5 million settlement from major landlords over alleged deceptive rental practices. The settlement involved Progress Residential LLC and its parent company, Pretium Partners LLC, over what a federal complaint alleged was deceptive and predatory behavior, as reported by WishTV. The bipartisan enforcement...