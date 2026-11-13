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Dignitaries head to Abuja for Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Peace and Security Conference
By Uzoamaka Ikezue (Staff Reporter),4 days ago
Former President and Founder of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), Dr. Goodluck Jonathan; former Vice President, Namadi Sambo; Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa; and the immediate past President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, are among prominent statesmen and national leaders billed to attend the 2026 Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Peace and Security Conference in Abuja. Dr. Touray will deliver the keynote address at the conference, scheduled to hold on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at the National Defence College, Abuja.
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