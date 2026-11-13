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Governor Acton bobblehead figure planned for April
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager,4 days ago
MILWAUKEE - Valley native and Ohio Governor-Elect Dr. Amy Acton is being celebrated once again with a bobblehead in her likeness. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is taking orders for an eight-inch-tall figure of the Democrat, who defeated Republican Vivek Ramaswamy for the state’s top elected post. According to unofficial election results, Acton bested Ramaswamy by nearly 8 points.
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