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Governor Ododo Flags Off 38.5km Kabba–Olle-Bunu–Iluke Road
By Uzoamaka Ikezue (Staff Reporter),4 days ago
Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State, has flagged off the construction of the 38.5-kilometre Kabba–Olle-Bunu–Iluke-Bunu Road in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of the state, bringing renewed hope to communities that have endured decades of poor road infrastructure and limited access to economic opportunities. Speaking during the flag-off...