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APC-PCC Condemns Disruption Of NDC Scheduled Town Hall Meeting in Lagos
By Uzoamaka Ikezue (Staff Reporter),4 days ago
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), on Thursday condemned the disruption of the scheduled town hall meeting of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Lagos, urging security agencies to arrest the offenders. The Council in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Dele Alake expressed concern over what...