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Harry Kane hints at playing two more World Cups for England after Luka Modric inspiration
4 days ago
Harry Kane has pledged to "push the limits" of his career, taking motivation from 41-year-old Luka Modric after breaking the men's England appearance record against Croatia. The 33-year-old captain experienced a memorable evening at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Thursday, where a giant tifo proclaimed ‘England’s finest’ as he led out the team for his landmark 126th cap.