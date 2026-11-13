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This week’s biggest Winners & Losers
By City & State,4 days ago
Did you think the “blue wave” was the biggest election news in New York? No, it was New York City’s new dog mayor, Machka, an adorable 4-year-old Anatolian Shepherd from Queens. Machka made history as the city’s first three-legged dog mayor, defeating another three-legged dog, Dr. Computer Chips, in the final. As an immigrant from Turkey, Machka is the perfect dog mayor to be representing the city from “The World’s Borough.” And City & State salutes Sally Long Dog and Simon, the city’s first two dog mayors, for their service.