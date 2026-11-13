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5CEJ launches Electri5Cs campaign to replace gas heating with electric systems
By Walter Giesen,4 days ago
On Friday, Nov. 6, 5C Environmental Justice (5CEJ) held a campaign pitch at The Motley Coffeehouse to discuss its newest initiative, Electri5Cs, which aims to replace the current natural gas building heating systems with electrical units at the 5Cs. Electri5Cs follows 5CEJ’s successful Claremont Off Fossil Fuels campaign last semester,...