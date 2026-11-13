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Texbase Integrates Open Supply Hub’s Facility IDs, Linking Where Products Are Made to Testing and Compliance Data
By Business Wire,8 days ago
Integration gives brands and their partners a consistent reference for production facilities, connecting location information with the materials, testing and compliance records they already manage in Texbase. Texbase, a cloud-based platform that connects brands and retailers to their supply chain partners and independent testing labs, announced it has integrated Open...