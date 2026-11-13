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How to Check and Revoke USDC and USDT Token Approvals
By Milos Djukanovic,4 days ago
To revoke a USDC or USDT token approval, look up your wallet address in an approval checker such as Revoke.cash or Etherscan's Token Approval Checker, find the spender you no longer use, and send a revoke transaction that sets its allowance to zero. Viewing is free. Each revoke costs one network fee, which was about two US cents on Ethereum on 13 November 2026.