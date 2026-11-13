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Rural Missouri mothers face long drives to reach delivery centers
By Chrystal Blair,4 days ago
(Missouri News Service) – Pregnant women in Reynolds County, Missouri, face significant challenges accessing maternity care, with some families traveling more than an hour to reach a hospital equipped for childbirth. Neither of the two local hospitals provides labor and delivery services, and the county has only one contracted ambulance available for emergency transportation.