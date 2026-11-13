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Man deported in 2002 pleads guilty to unlawful return to the U.S.
By KTTN News,3 days ago
Leonel A. Umana-Gonzalez, 50, an El Salvadoran national unlawfully residing in the Western District of Missouri, pleaded guilty to a federal immigration violation on Nov. 12, 2026. Umana-Gonzalez entered his guilty plea to unlawful reentry after deportation before U.S. District Judge Roseann A. Ketchmark. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)...