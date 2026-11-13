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'Look good, play good': Game day hairstyles bond MSU Mavericks
By Hannah Yang,4 days ago
Listen'Look good, play good': Game day hairstyles bond MSU Mavericks. As the Minnesota State University, Mankato women’s soccer team runs out onto the pitch for their first round game in the NCAA Division II tournament Friday afternoon, they’ll have already bonded during a unique pregame ritual: senior forward Ella Huettl styling each of her teammates’ hair.