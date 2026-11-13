undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bitcoin Enters The AI Economy As Lightning Labs Launches Payments For Autonomous Agents
By Michael B,4 days ago
Bitcoin could be entering a new phase of adoption as artificial intelligence developers explore ways for autonomous software to make payments without human intervention. While Bitcoin’s Lightning Network has traditionally focused on faster and cheaper transactions, Lightning Labs has introduced a new technology called pi402 that allows AI coding agents to purchase computing services directly using BTC.