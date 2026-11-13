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US Moves To Recover $1.2 Billion In Stolen Crypto — Could It Impact Bitcoin?
By Michael B,4 days ago
The US government has taken another major step toward recovering billions of dollars in stolen cryptocurrency, raising questions about how the assets could eventually return to the market. As Bitcoin investors monitor government-linked crypto movements, the Department of Justice has announced court authorization to seize or restrain more than $1.2...