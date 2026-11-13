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Tiebreaking coin flip gives Pine Island City Council seat to Delana Weis
By Molly Castle Work,4 days ago
Delana Weis won a coin flip Thursday evening to keep her seat on the City Council in Pine Island, a city about 20 minutes north of Rochester. There were two City Council seats up for grabs in the Nov. 3 election. Tosca Wohl, who campaigned as an opponent of Google’s proposed massive data center in town, claimed the first seat, but incumbent Delana Weis and challenger Dominick Pahl tied for the second council seat, with each of them getting exactly 711 votes.