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Avengers Endgame: Encore's Ending And Avengers: Doomsday Tie-In Post-Credits Scenes Released In HD
8 days ago
Avengers Endgame: Encore is now streaming on Disney+, and that means we finally have the movie's new ending and post-credits scene in HD. When Avengers: Endgame was released in 2019, it didn't feature any additional scenes. However, with Avengers: Doomsday just over a month away, the blockbuster now features a new ending, with Loki interrupting Steve Rogers' dance with Peggy Carter to offer them his help.