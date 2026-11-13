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Minnesota panel urges lawmakers to scrap special education cuts as more students need services
By Elizabeth Shockman,4 days ago
A report from a state commission is urging Minnesota lawmakers to repeal planned special education funding cuts as the number of students receiving services continues to rise. “Special education is already underfunded and has historically been underfunded … so that makes those cuts, I think, particularly painful and concerning,” said Laura Jean, policy coordinator for the PACER Center, a nonprofit special education advocacy group.
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