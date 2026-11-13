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MN Shortlist Nov. 13-19: ‘Urinetown,’ a Romanian film festival and Red Wing round dance
By Alex V. CipolleChandra Colvin,4 days ago
ListenMN Shortlist Nov. 13-19: ‘Urinetown,’ a Romanian film festival and Red Wing round dance. MN Shortlist is the MPR News weekly roundup of arts and culture recommendations statewide. A holiday book fair, “Urinetown” in Duluth and a community round dance in Red Wing are among this week’s arts and culture picks.