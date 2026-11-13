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Washtenaw Business Lens: Growing talent pool key to area's economic success
By Caroline MacGregor,4 days ago
Caroline MacGregor: This is 89.1 WEMU, and it's time for our monthly look at the business community in Washtenaw County. I'm Caroline MacGregor, and welcome to Washtenaw Business Lens. Each month, we partner with the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber to look at how the news of the day impacts the local business community. Andy LaBarre is Executive Vice President and Director of Government Relations for the Chamber, and he's part of each month's conversation. Thank you for joining us again, Andy!