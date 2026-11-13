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‘It’s So Bad,’ ‘Have You Ever Seen That Drastic of a Drop-off?’ — NBA Champion Urges Knicks To ‘Move On’ From Mikal Bridges After Abysmal 2-Point Night
By Tristan Rawcliffe,8 days ago
Mikal Bridges has gotten off to a nightmarish start amid the New York Knicks' title defense, and Jeff Teague believes it may already be time for the Eastern Conference heavyweight to "move on" from the veteran wing. Bridges managed 2 points in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 115-107 home loss to...