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“Magic Is Low And Vooch is Underrated” – NBA Fans Erupt As Orlando Magic Center Edges Past Lakers Icon Magic Johnson In NBA History
By Hitesh Nigam,4 days ago
Veteran center Nikola Vucevic has surpassed former NBA player and Lakers legend Magic Johnson on the all-time scoring list. The Orlando Magic center has played off the bench this season as he builds chemistry with a new squad. Meanwhile, fans on social media reacted in varied ways to the new update.