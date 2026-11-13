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YouTube Gold: Rodney Rogers
By julian king,3 days ago
There are a lot of ACC legends we like, respect, and miss, but there aren't many that we think more highly of than Durham native Rodney Rogers. Rogers, who was one of the two greatest players to come out of Hillside High (the other was Maryland's John Lucas), was an amazing talent. At 6-7, and listed at 270, even though that seems too high, Rogers was not an obvious fit in the NBA. He was too short to be a power forward and too thick to be a small forward. But whether at Wake Forest or in the NBA, Rogers was brilliantly athletic, and like the best players, he forced opponents to adapt to him.