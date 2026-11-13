undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Russell Springs Considering One-Year Moratorium on Data Centers
By Joey Hoover,4 days ago
Russell Springs officials are considering a one-year moratorium on data centers to allow time to study the issues surrounding such developments. The topic came up during Thursday night’s city council meeting when Councilwoman Sherri Daniel suggested the city take steps to “nip it in the bud” before efforts to locate a data center within city limits become an issue.
1