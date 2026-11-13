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Man riding electric dirt bike killed in Germantown hit-and-run
By Marcela Camargo,4 days ago
A 24-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Friday in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Just after 1 a.m. on Nov. 13, police and paramedics responded to reports of a crash with injuries at Chelten Avenue and Baynton Street. When they arrived, they found the man lying unresponsive in the roadway, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.