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Forecast: Highs in the 70s with a cooldown on the way
By Ally Blake,4 days ago
TAMPA — Good Friday morning Tampa Bay! It is a little bit cooler than yesterday as you step out the door. The first of a few fronts actually has already moved in and while the clouds are thicker this morning, they will break throughout the day. Highs in the low to mid 70s, but by the afternoon as the sunshine comes out. As the fronts meander on in, breezy conditions will prevail. Gusts up to 25 mph are possible with northerly winds. Now once the sun sets, that's when the temps will fall like a rock. After sunset, 50s and 60s pop up!
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