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Think before you shrink-wrap your boat
By none,8 days ago
Submitted by San Juan County. San Juan County’s Department of Environmental Stewardship and Plastic Free Salish Sea piloted a boat shrink wrap recycling effort this past year, gathering wrappings from 36 small vessels. Team members then took to the runway at this year’s Trashion Fashion Show during the County Fair, sporting wedding attire made from the boat shrink wrap and plastic film destined for recycling. Our message was simple: “Our society has been married to plastic for far too long!”