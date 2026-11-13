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Guinea opens illegal gold mining trial, 1,200 people arrested
3 days ago
Guinea opened a trial over illegal gold mining on Thursday, November 12, after a crackdown on mineral extraction in the district of Siguiri. There was a ban on "unregulated and illegal" gold mining in the area where the military was subsequently deployed. Security forces have expelled tens of thousands of foreign nationals who had come to work in the region's mines.