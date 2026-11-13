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Toera's homecoming: Madagascar's slain king joins his ancestors after 129 years
By Aurelie KOUMAN,3 days ago
In 1897, French colonial troops killed King Toera, ruler of Madagascar's powerful Sakalava kingdom of Menabe, and took his skull to Paris, where it remained hidden in a museum for more than a century. France returned the remains last year, and for the first time since his death, King Toera took his place among his ancestors during the Sakalava people's most sacred ritual.
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