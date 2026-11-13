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Chilly on Friday, warming & clearing up through the weekend
By Spencer Furman,4 days ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We’ll get back to mild weather eventually, but not yet. Friday will be a lot like Thursday: mainly cloudy outside of some sunshine early, a little bit of lake-effect snow up north, a breeze out of the north, and cooler temperatures. Any lake-effect snow up north will end by midday with most of us not getting any accumulations at all (but potentially seeing a flurry or two from time to time). Just like Thursday, temperatures top out in the mid to upper-30s for most of the region with some places around Highway 10 (Stevens Point, Plover, Marshfield, etc.) topping out in the low-40s. Winds won’t be quite as breezy as they were on Thursday, but winds are expected to blow around 10-15 MPH again with wind gusts up to 20-25 MPH.