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Is Manatee County’s Bishop Animal Shelter a kill shelter?
4 days ago
Clinton Engelberger | Suncoast Searchlight, Suncoast Searchlight. Manatee County Animal Welfare Bishop Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter. The shelter was donated to Manatee County in 2022. Part of the agreement for the donation was that the county maintain a no-kill status for the shelter. The county had already achieved a no-kill status for its system of shelters in 2017.