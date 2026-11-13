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Increased Offensive Efficiency Fueling UNC Football’s Late Season Push
By Michael Koh,4 days ago
Bill Belichick may come from a defensive background, but he’ll take wins however he can get them. Early in the season, it seemed like the recipe for success was being the last man standing in a rock fight. Now, his Tar Heels have shown the capability to engage in a shootout, scoring at least 30 points in three consecutive games — the program’s longest such streak since 2024.