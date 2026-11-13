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Jefferson, Lincoln 11AAA State Championship Preview
By Jon Winkler,4 days ago
The 11AAA will play its state title game on Saturday as the Jefferson Cavaliers, the top seed and lone undefeated team in the class, will face the two seed, Lincoln Patriots. It’s the first time the two teams will ever meet in the state championship, but it’s the fifth straight year with either Jefferson or Lincoln reaching the title game. The Patriots lost to Brandon Valley in the state championship last season, but extracted revenge beating the Lynx in the semifinals last Friday. Lincoln will have to turn around a 28 point loss from week three of the season when the Cavaliers won 42-14 and Jefferson has not lost yet this year. A six point win over Brandon Valley and a 14 point win over O’Gorman are the two closest games for Jefferson with every other win being by 20 points or more. Cason Mediger has thrown for nearly 2700 yards with his favorite receiver, Jase Unzen catching 68 passes for nearly 900 yards and has 12 touchdowns. Mediger has 33 touchdowns to just four picks all season. While Unzen is the favorite target for Mediger, Jefferson has seven different receivers with over 100 yards. The defense for the Cavaliers have forced 19 turnovers with 10 fumble recoveries and nine interceptions with a fumble recovery in the win over Lincoln.