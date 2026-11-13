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Anne Hathaway's HBO Max Sci-Fi Thriller Is a Better Watch Than the Jurassic Park Franchise
By Shawn Van Horn,4 days ago
In 1993, Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park changed movies forever. With the help of Industrial Lights & Magic and Stan Winston, Jurassic Park brought dinosaurs to life in a way never seen before. Throw in a great script and some compelling characters, and you have one of the most beloved movies ever made. The monstrous success of Jurassic Park led to a trilogy, then a modern update with the recent Jurassic World quadrilogy, but none of those movies could recapture what worked in the original — if anything, each sequel only got worse.