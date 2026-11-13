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HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Season 3 Gets New Behind-the-Scenes Look
By Adam Blevins,3 days ago
HBO has released dozens of successful new shows this year, but fans are still anxiously awaiting news about the third and final season of The Last of Us. Inspired by the hit Naughty Dog video game series of the same name, the first season of The Last of Us premiered back at the start of 2023, and most fans agree that it adapted the first game in the series masterfully. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have been nominated twice for their performances as Joel and Ellie in the show, and all signs point to Kaitlyn Dever receiving a nod for her performance as Abby in the final season of the show. While HBO has not set an official launch date for The Last of Us Season 3, it is confirmed to premiere in 2027.