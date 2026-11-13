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Study from 11:11 Systems finds IT leaders consider infrastructure costs, cyberattacks main concerns
By ROI-NJ Staff,3 days ago
A new report from Fairfield infrastructure solutions provider 11:11 Systems on Nov. 12 said rising costs, expanding complexity and growing cyber risk are forcing organizations to rethink how they build, protect and recover critical infrastructure. The results came from the company’s 2027 State of IT Infrastructure Resilience study, a global...