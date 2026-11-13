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I-90 construction closures start this weekend; Here’s what to know
By Maya MoritaRaymond Cotis,3 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The I-90 Central Interchange Project starts construction Friday night, with closures happening throughout November. ODOT announced the construction closures earlier this month. The first round of closures starts 9 p.m. Friday night, where I-90 will be fully closed in both directions between Central and Carnegie avenues...