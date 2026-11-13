undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
First Alert: Tracking the first light freeze for many and elevation snow
By Sydney Sullivan,3 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The coldest air of the season is settling in this weekend with the first flakes of the season tagging along. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, cold, and breezy. Highs will only reach the middle 40s by the afternoon. As additional light rain trickles back in and temps tumble, that will transition into snow showers cranking back up in the mountains during the afternoon. While a few wet snowflakes may mix in across the Cumberland Plateau and Foothills, accumulation looks unlikely there.