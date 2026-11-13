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Amnesty criticises South Sudan, UN over failure to heed massacre warnings
3 days ago
Amnesty International said Thursday, November 12, that South Sudan and UN peacekeepers failed to act on warnings of a massacre that ended with more than 200 dead in March. The world's youngest country has been plagued by civil war, poverty, corruption and intercommunal violence since it was formed in 2011. FRANCE 24 spoke to Donatella Rovera, Senior crisis response adviser at Amnesty International.