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vivo X300 Ultra gets new OriginOS 7 update with camera and battery optimizations
By Sagar,4 days ago
The vivo X300 Ultra, launched with Android 16-based OriginOS 6, is receiving a new OriginOS 7 update based on Android 17. The update is rolling out for the vivo X300 Ultra's Chinese model, and it comes with quite a few camera optimizations. For starters, vivo has redesigned the default Camera app's interface and added a camera toolbox, making features easier to find.