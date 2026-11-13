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Group biography follows Lee Miller, Pablo Picasso and friends on holiday in the South of France
By Matthew Gale,3 days ago
A group biography balances between a choir and a cacophony. Each person lies at the heart of a network, opening the potential for an exponential chain of many walk-on parts. Rooted in the photographs of what author Anna Thomasson rightly terms the “fleeting community” of a late summer holiday in 1937, A Vast Horizon succeeds remarkably in marshalling a complex tapestry of egos, events, ideals and disappointments.