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From humble beginnings to university status: The history of CCU
By Kyra Purvis,3 days ago
When did Coastal Carolina gain independence from the USC system?. Why did Horry County leaders seek independence for Coastal Carolina?. From a handful of classrooms inside the old Conway High School to a university with more than 12,000 students, Coastal Carolina University has grown through decades of local support, determination and a push for independence.
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