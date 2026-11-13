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2006 Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE Heads to Auction With Just 2,433 Miles
By Ducati Cafe Racer For Sale,3 days ago
Few modern Ducati motorcycles capture the spirit of the company’s racing heritage quite like the Paul Smart 1000 Limited Edition. Combining unmistakable 1970s endurance-racing styling with contemporary engineering, the SportClassic model remains one of the most distinctive modern Ducatis. Now, a particularly well-preserved 2006 example is heading to auction through Iconic Auctioneers, carrying an estimated value of up to £20,000 ($26,507).