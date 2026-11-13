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October winners! ABC15, Horry Co. Solid Waste Authority teach students to reduce waste
By Caroline Surface,3 days ago
ABC15 is proud to partner with the Horry County Solid Waste Authority for another year of Talkin’ Trash!. This program teaches elementary school students how to reduce waste through recycling and composting. The October Talkin' Trash Recycling & Waste Reduction Contest winners are:. Aynor Elementary. Pee Dee Elementary. Conway...
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