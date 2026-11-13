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Mission Branch Library Reopens in San Francisco | El Reportero TV
By El Reportero SF,8 days ago
San Francisco’s historic Mission Branch Library is reopening November 14, 2026, following more than six years of closure and a $40.7 million renovation. El Reportero attended the November 12 media preview, documenting the restored architecture, modern facilities and improvements to this important Mission District landmark. Watch this special video...